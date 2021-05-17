Domestic Abuse Survivor Running Across New York in a Wedding Dress Begins in Oswego
A victim of domestic abuse is raising awareness by running across New York State in a wedding dress.
Vanessa Reiser kicks off her 12 day run today, Monday, May 17 in Oswego, New York. She will be running each day in a white wedding dress and will finish her journey in New York City, covering 285 miles when all is said and done.
The run is all to raise awareness of abuse and not just physical. Vanessa Reiser was a victim of narcissistic abuse. "The damage narcissists cause is so tremendous; the daily circular conversations, the gaslighting, the lack of empathy, the controlling behaviors, the isolation, manipulation, insatiable attention-seeking, addictive behaviors, anxiousness, entitled thinking, love-bombing, future-faking, lying, cheating, devaluing, and silent treatment are continuous and demented," Vanessa shared.
Vanessa compares the abuse she endured over the years to being in a cult. "Just because you do not see the marks on someone's body from abuse does not mean that they are not injured."
Donations collected along Vanessa's run will be donated to domestic violence centers in the counties Vanessa runs through across the state.
Run Schedule
Day 1 – May 17
Oswego to Baldwinsville – 23.5 miles
End: Charles W. Baker High School
Total miles completed: 23.5
Day 2 – May 18
Baldwinsville to Manlius – 23.5 miles
End: Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel
Total miles completed: 47
Day 3 – May 19
Manlius to Georgetown – 23 miles
End: Main intersection in town
Total miles completed: 70
Day 4 – May 20
Georgetown to Norwich – 25 miles
End: Norwich YMCA
Total miles completed: 95
Day 5 – May 21
Norwich to Sidney – 22.5 miles
End: Corner of River Rd and County Rte 23
Total miles completed: 117.5
Day 6 – May 22
Sidney to Downsville – 27.5 miles
End: Old Schoolhouse Inn & Restaurant
Total miles completed: 145
Day 7 – May 23
Downsville to Livingston Manor – 21 miles
End: Livingston Manor Methodist Church
Total miles completed: 166
Day 8 – May 24
Livingston Manor to Monticello – 23 miles
End: The Farmer’s Market (on E Broadway)
Total miles completed: 189
Day 9 – May 25
Monticello to Scotchtown – 23.5 miles
End: Michigan Corners (Village Deli)
Total miles completed: 212.5
Day 10 – May 26
Scotchtown to Southfields – 23 miles
End: Rte 17A Park N Ride
Total miles completed: 235.5
Day 11 – May 27
Southfields to Blauvelt – 25.5 miles
End: Connect One Bank (corner of Rte 303 and E Erie St)
Total miles completed: 261
Day 12 – May 28
Blauvelt to New York City – 24 miles
End: Jay Hood Wright Park
Total miles completed: 285
In addition to her run, Vanessa, who is a licensed clinical social worker, is also working with victims of abuse. "I have a full client list now of victims of narcissistic abuse and I love helping them heal. If you need support, a coaching program is about to be launched so I can help you; even out of state."