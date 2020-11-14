State Police Searching For Missing Madison County Teen

State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from the Cazenovia area.

According to officials, the parents of 19-year-old Rylie West reported her missing from the Town of Cazenovia. They reported her missing on November 13th.

State Police say she was last seen leaving her home around 9:30 p.m. in her grey, 2010 Subaru Forester, with the license plate AEF-7723.

Rylie is described as 5'7" tall with hazel eyes, short black hair and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket. Investigators believe she may be in the Canastota area.

Anyone who may have seen Riley is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.