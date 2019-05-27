State Police Investigating Fatal One-Car Crash In Forestport

New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in the Town of Forestport.

Officials say, a witness observed a black Dodge Challenger traveling westbound on North Lake Road at a high rate of speed, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A New York State Forest Ranger in the area came upon the vehicle which had exited the road and struck a tree.

46-year-old David Fenton of North Lake Road was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.