State Police in Upstate NY Have Spent 6 Months Searching for 3 Teens

State Police Wanted them in July, see why in the video below

Back in July, officials from the New York State Police asked for the public's help in identifying three teenage-looking kids who were allegedly caught on video surveillance breaking in and then stealing from multiple campsites in upstate New York.

The post appeared again a few days after Christmas, and now again today, leaving some to wonder why it's taken so long to ring them up on charges. Considering how many times the original post by the State Police was shared, and just how small of a town it took place in, it is somewhat surprising authorities are 6 months into this search.

Why can't State Police find them?

The photos and video aren't necessarily the highest quality, but we do seem to get a pretty good look at the three individuals wanted for the summer incident in which State Police in Ray Brook say happened in the middle of the night. One male is seen holding a crowbar, another male is holding some sort of case, and the female is holding a flashlight.

Below are some photos shared by the NYSP zooming in on each of the three individuals.

Photo: NYSP Facebook

According to the report, State Police in Ray Brook say the robberies happened to hunting camps at Madawaska Pond, in the town of Santa Clara which is about 2.5 hours north of Albany.

The suspects are two white males and one white female.

They were captured on surveillance video breaking into three camps and damaging property. They also, according to State Police "stole a number of items."

The video shows the suspects in the early morning hours of July 3, 2021, between 12:56 a.m. and 1:23 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Shannon Lind at (518) 891-8902. - NYSP Facebook