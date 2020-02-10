Could Prostitution Become Legal Throughout NY?

This is a clear sign that the times are changing all around the world. The fact that we are even having this conversation about prostitution in NYS is wild when you think about how prostitution has been treated throughout history.

According to WHEC:

State lawmakers have reintroduced a bill on prostitution in the senate after it failed to make it out of committee last year.

If passed the law will make it legal to buy or sell sex in most cases.

Could NYS become the next Nevada and make prostitution legal throughout the state?

Check out the full story below and let us know how you feel about it--judge free zone.