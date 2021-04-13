In Syracuse, you can get the taste of the New York State Fair foods, well before summer time.

The pandemic-inspired State Fair Food Fest at the New York State Fairgrounds is back for 2021. An idea born at the beginning of the pandemic, is back in full swing. According to Syracuse.com, it starts this week, and continues next week, with later dates and events still to be announced.

Entrance is at Gate 6, off State Fair Boulevard at the far west of the Fairgrounds (the same one used for those getting Covid-19 vaccines). Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 15, 16, and17 and again April 22, 23, and 24."

This year, the event is walk-up and not drive-thru. Another difference from last year, it takes place on the main fairgrounds, and not the Orange Parking Lot off Interstate 690. The State Fair Food Fest will be set up along the eastern end of the Midway, not too far from both the State Fair Expo Center.

There is ample parking nearby. People can get out of their cars (with masks) and walk up. Social distancing will be enforced. Items can be purchased with cash or credit/debit cards.

This years vendors include the following: Villa Pizze Fritte, Big Kahuna, Ashley Lynn Winery and Carnival Eats Syracuse. Menu items include Pizze Fritte, Wine Slushies, Gyros, Italian Sausage, Philly Cheese Steak, Deep Fried Oreos, Deep Fried Twinkies, Funnel Cakes, Corn Dogs, Fried Cheese on a Stick, Cotton Candy Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Frozen Lemonade, Deep Fried Pickles and Candy and Carmel Apples.

