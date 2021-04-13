Less Than a Week After Temperatures Near 80, Snow Possible in Central New York

Say it ain't snow! Less than a week after enjoying temperature near 80, snow is in the Central New York forecast.

Cold weather is expected late Thursday night, April 16, as temperatures fall into the 30s. The National Weather Service says snow is even possible, especially in the higher elevations. "If the low slows more some snow accumulation is possible across the higher terrain."

The slow moving coastal system is expected to hang around for much of the day on Friday, especially central and eastern New York. It looks like it'll be cold enough for more wet snow, at least the morning hours Friday, especially the higher elevations. "A great deal of uncertainty remains on exact precipitation amounts and any possible snow amounts."

Snow in April and even May is not uncommon for Central New York. The good news is, it will probably melt fairly fast and then we'll be complaining it's too hot. The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a steamy and stormy summer. June to September will be "ice cream melting and thunder filled."

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

