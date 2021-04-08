Starbucks To Open First Utica Location

Starbucks will be opening its first location in Utica.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says a 2,220 square foot facility will be located at 71 North Genesee Street in the Harbor Point area.

Palmieri says Starbucks has formally submitted its plans to the City Planning Board, which is scheduled to meet next week.

The mayor calls Starbucks another exiting catalyst for economic growth.

"As a community, we welcome Starbucks with open arms.This is an exciting time in our city and my Administration will continue to work diligently to attract local, regional and national developers to Utica," said Palmieri.

Starbucks already has a store at Consumer Square in New Hartford.