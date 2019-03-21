Spring Storm Could Bring ‘Significant’ Heavy Snow Accumulation In CNY
Details are still a bit sketchy, but the potential exists for an initial band of heavy wet snow late tonight-early Friday for part of the area, before more snow late Friday Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph creating areas of blowing and drifting snow Friday night.
* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Cold rain develops today, then mixes/changes to wet snow late tonight-early Friday with potential for heavy amounts, especially higher terrain.
- Heaviest snowfall potential at this time appears to be over parts of Upstate NY and Susquehanna and especially higher terrain east of I-81.
- Snowfall rates up to 1” per hour in Winter Storm Watch area late tonight-early Friday morning, in higher terrain east of I-81. Similar rates possible at times in the Watch area late Friday-early Saturday.
- Main impact: Hazardous to difficult travel (snow-covered roads, low visibilities gusty winds).
- The forecast is very sensitive to changes in the storm track and especially temperature. Monitor the forecast for updates including possible issuances of Warnings and Advisories.