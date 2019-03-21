Spring Storm Could Bring ‘Significant’ Heavy Snow Accumulation In CNY

Photo Credit: Al Baker

Details are still a bit sketchy, but the potential exists for an initial band of heavy wet snow late tonight-early Friday for part of the area, before more snow late Friday Saturday morning.

weather.gov

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph creating areas of blowing and drifting snow Friday night.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

weather.gov

Cold rain develops today, then mixes/changes to wet snow late tonight-early Friday with potential for heavy amounts, especially higher terrain.

weather.gov
  • Heaviest snowfall potential at this time appears to be over parts of Upstate NY and Susquehanna and especially higher terrain east of I-81.
  • Snowfall rates up to 1” per hour in Winter Storm Watch area late tonight-early Friday morning, in higher terrain east of I-81. Similar rates possible at times in the Watch area late Friday-early Saturday.
weather.gov
  • Main impact: Hazardous to difficult travel (snow-covered roads, low visibilities gusty winds).
  • The forecast is very sensitive to changes in the storm track and especially temperature. Monitor the forecast for updates including possible issuances of Warnings and Advisories.

NWS Forcast:

Today
Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 3am, then snow after 3am. Low around 34. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday
Snow likely before 2pm, then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain showers likely before 8pm, then snow. Low around 22. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday
Snow likely before 8am, then snow showers likely between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 47.

[National Weather Service]

