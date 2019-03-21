Details are still a bit sketchy, but the potential exists for an initial band of heavy wet snow late tonight-early Friday for part of the area, before more snow late Friday Saturday morning.

weather.gov

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph creating areas of blowing and drifting snow Friday night.

* WHERE... Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN... From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

weather.gov

Cold rain develops today, then mixes/changes to wet snow late tonight-early Friday with potential for heavy amounts, especially higher terrain.

weather.gov

Heaviest snowfall potential at this time appears to be over parts of Upstate NY and Susquehanna and especially higher terrain east of I-81.

Snowfall rates up to 1” per hour in Winter Storm Watch area late tonight-early Friday morning, in higher terrain east of I-81. Similar rates possible at times in the Watch area late Friday-early Saturday.

weather.gov

Main impact: Hazardous to difficult travel (snow-covered roads, low visibilities gusty winds).

The forecast is very sensitive to changes in the storm track and especially temperature. Monitor the forecast for updates including possible issuances of Warnings and Advisories.

NWS Forcast:

Today Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 3am, then snow after 3am. Low around 34. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Snow likely before 2pm, then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night Rain showers likely before 8pm, then snow. Low around 22. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday Snow likely before 8am, then snow showers likely between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.