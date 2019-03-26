Spring 2019 Trout Stocking For Central New York
Opening day of the 2019 trout fishing season is April 1st. By now you are making all of your preparations. Are you interested in how many trout and what kinds are stocked in Central New York?
Check out the lists below, courtesy of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
|Water
|Town
|Number
|Date
|Species
|Size (inches)
|Cayuga Lake
|Ledyard
|8860
|April
|Brown Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Fall Creek
|Summer Hill
|1500
|April
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fall Creek
|Summer Hill
|1000
|May - June
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Lake Ontario
|Sterling
|31900
|Spring
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|North Brook
|Brutus
|1060
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|North Brook
|Brutus
|100
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Owasco Inlet
|Locke
|2750
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Owasco Inlet
|Locke
|400
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Owasco Lake
|Scipio
|8860
|May
|Brown Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Owasco Lake
|Scipio
|4930
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Owasco Outlet
|Auburn
|1000
|April - May
|Rainbow Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Salmon Creek
|Genoa
|140
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Salmon Creek
|Genoa
|1770
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Casterline Pond
|Homer
|250
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Casterline Pond
|Homer
|900
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Durkee Park Pond
|Homer
|50
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Durkee Park Pond
|Homer
|500
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Durkee Park Pond
|Homer
|220
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|East Branch Tioughnioga River
|Cortlandville
|2750
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|East Branch Tioughnioga River
|Cortlandville
|400
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|East Branch Tioughnioga River
|Truxton
|1590
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|East Branch Tioughnioga River
|Truxton
|300
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|East Branch Tioughnioga River
|Truxton
|350
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Little York Lake
|Homer
|660
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Little York Lake
|Homer
|4500
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Merrill Creek
|Marathon
|530
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Otselic River
|Cincinnatus
|555
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Otselic River
|Cincinnatus
|2390
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Otselic River
|Cincinnatus
|530
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Branch Tioughnioga River
|Homer
|3190
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Branch Tioughnioga River
|Homer
|485
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|West Branch Tioughnioga River
|Homer
|750
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Beardsley Lake
|Manheim
|3630
|Spring
|Brown Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Big Moose Lake
|Webb
|4000
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fourth Lake
|Webb
|9200
|Spring
|Rainbow Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Fulmer Creek
|German Flats
|310
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fulmer Creek
|German Flats
|350
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Moose River
|Webb
|2000
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Moss Lake
|webb
|500
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Nicks Lake
|Webb
|1770
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Old Forge Pond
|Webb
|700
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Otsquago Creek
|Stark
|350
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Otsquago Creek
|Stark
|1000
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Prospect Rs
|Russia
|3010
|Spring
|Brown Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Quiver Pond
|Webb
|300
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Ransom Brook
|Manheim
|270
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Spruce Creek
|Salisbury
|2660
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Spruce Creek
|Salisbury
|620
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Steele Creek
|German Flats
|900
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sunday Creek
|Webb
|850
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Third Lake
|Webb
|1800
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Third Lake Creek
|Webb
|300
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Twitchell Lake
|Webb
|2000
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Unadilla River
|Columbia, Winfield
|2040
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Upper Okara Pond
|Webb
|530
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport
|3100
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport
|680
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport
|3100
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport
|3100
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Newport
|4700
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Newport
|4700
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Newport
|680
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Fairfield, Newport
|4700
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Ohio
|3010
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Ohio
|10500
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Beaver Creek
|Brookfield
|100
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Beaver Creek
|Brookfield
|2040
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Canaseraga Creek
|Sullivan
|800
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Canaseraga Creek
|Sullivan
|270
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Canastota Creek
|Lenox
|310
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Canastota Creek
|Lenox
|270
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chenango River
|Eaton
|350
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Chenango River
|Eaton
|2920
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chenango River
|Eaton
|660
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Cazenovia
|3010
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Cazenovia
|400
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Cazenovia
|1860
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Fenner
|1000
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Fenner
|2480
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Fenner
|4250
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Sullivan
|540
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Sullivan
|1500
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Chittenango Creek
|Sullivan
|890
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Cowaselon Creek
|Oneida
|1150
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Eaton Reservoir
|Eaton
|2000
|Spring
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Lebanon Reservoir
|Lebanon
|2000
|Spring
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Limestone Creek
|Cazenovia
|1060
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Old Chenango Canal
|Madison
|1150
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oneida Creek
|Smithfield
|1060
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oneida Creek
|Smithfield
|620
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oneida Creek
|Smithfield
|190
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oneida Creek
|Smithfield
|350
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Otselic River
|Georgetown
|1770
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Otselic River
|Georgetown
|235
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Otselic River
|Georgetown
|400
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Payne Brook
|Hamilton
|490
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Payne Brook
|Hamilton
|310
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sangerfield River
|Hamilton
|190
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Sangerfield River
|Hamilton
|2300
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sangerfield River
|Hamilton
|530
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Stone Mill Brook
|Lebanon
|1060
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|T32 of E. BranchTioughnioga Riv.
|De Ruyter
|490
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Upper Lelands Pond
|Eaton
|1510
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Big Creek
|Marshall
|1590
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Big Creek
|Marshall
|1060
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Black River
|Boonville, Forestport
|650
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Black River
|Boonville, Forestport
|5850
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Black River
|Boonville, Forestport
|5850
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Black River
|Forestport
|1910
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Black River
|Forestport
|100
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Black River
|Forestport
|1150
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Black River
|Forestport
|890
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Canada Creek
|Lee
|710
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Canada Creek
|Rome
|1460
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Cincinnati Creek
|Trenton
|2390
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Cincinnati Creek
|Trenton
|1100
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fish Creek East Branch
|Annsville
|5930
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fish Creek East Branch
|Annsville
|3280
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fish Creek West Branch
|Annsville, Camden
|5670
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fish Creek West Branch
|Annsville, Camden
|3100
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fish Creek West Branch
|Annsville, Camden
|203
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Fish Creek West Branch
|Camden
|2930
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fish Creek West Branch
|Camden
|1680
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Hinckley Reservoir
|Trenton
|5000
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Lansing Kill
|Western, Ava
|1550
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Lansing Kill
|Western, Ava
|2260
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mad River
|Camden
|3460
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mad River
|Camden
|1860
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River
|Rome
|6910
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River
|Rome
|1200
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Mohawk River
|Rome
|3720
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River
|Western
|3100
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River
|Western
|1680
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River
|Western
|890
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River
|Western
|2570
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Mohawk River East Branch
|Ava
|840
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Ninemile Creek
|Marcy, Trenton
|5320
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Ninemile Creek
|Marcy, Trenton
|2920
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oneida Creek
|Vernon
|4160
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oneida Creek
|Vernon
|2300
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oriskany Creek
|Kirkland
|1420
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oriskany Creek
|Kirkland
|300
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Oriskany Creek
|Kirkland
|2300
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oriskany Creek
|Kirkland, Marshall
|1330
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Oriskany Creek
|Kirkland, Marshall
|430
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Oriskany Creek
|Kirkland, Marshall
|3540
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Point Rock Creek
|Ava, Lee
|1330
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sauquoit Creek
|New Hartford
|3450
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sauquoit Creek
|New Hartford
|330
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Sauquoit Creek
|New Hartford
|1990
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sconondoa Creek
|Vernon
|1020
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sconondoa Creek
|Vernon
|660
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton
|1580
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton
|380
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton
|1580
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton, Deerfield
|2530
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton, Deerfield
|2530
|May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton, Deerfield
|680
|May
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|West Canada Creek
|Trenton, Deerfield
|2530
|May - June
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Wood Creek
|Rome
|800
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Youth Camp Pond
|Annsville
|200
|April
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Butternut Creek
|1200
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Butternut Creek
|9050
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Carpenter's Brook
|2450
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Cold Brook
|75
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Fabius Brook
|1900
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Furnace Brook
|400
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Geddes Brook
|950
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Green Lakes
|8300
|April-May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Harbor Brook
|150
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Highland Forest
|200
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Limestone Creek
|1800
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Limestone Creek
|12000
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|W.Br. Limestone Creek
|400
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Nine Mile Creek
|2700
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Nine Mile Creek
|26400
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Onondaga Creek
|530
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|W.Br. Onondaga Creek
|965
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Otisco Lake
|1500
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Pools Brook
|500
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Pratts Falls
|200
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Pratts Falls
|50
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Skaneateles Creek
|2250
|April-May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Skaneateles Lake
|20000
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Spafford Brook
|1050
|April-May
|Brown Trout
|8 - 14 inches
|Spruce Pond
|3200
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Spruce Pond
|800
|April-May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Tannery Creek
|150
|April-May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Black Creek
|Scriba
|440
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Lake Ontario
|Oswego (C)
|31900
|Spring
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Lake Ontario
|Richland
|31900
|Spring
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Lighthouse Hill Reservoir
|Orwell
|4300
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|North Branch Salmon River
|Redfield
|3800
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Redfield Sportsmen's Pond
|Redfield
|100
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Reese Pond
|Albion
|100
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Rice Creek
|Granby
|350
|March - April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Salmon River
|Redfield
|600
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Salmon River
|Redfield
|450
|May
|Brook Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Salmon River
|Redfield
|700
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Salmon River
|Redfield
|450
|May
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|West Branch Fish Creek
|Williamstown
|1420
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Buttermilk Creek
|Ithaca (T)
|440
|March - April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Cayuga Inlet
|Ithaca (C)
|12330
|Spring
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Cayuga Lake
|Ithaca (T)
|17720
|April
|Brown Trout
|8.5 - 9.5 inches
|Enfield Ck, T4
|Enfield
|530
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Enfield Creek
|Enfield
|1480
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Enfield Creek
|Ithaca (C)
|12330
|Spring
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fall Creek
|Groton
|2660
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Fall Creek
|Groton
|300
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Fall Creek
|Groton
|3010
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Salmon Creek
|Lansing
|150
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Salmon Creek
|Lansing
|2750
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Salmon Creek
|Lansing
|9870
|Spring
|Rainbow Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sixmile Creek
|Caroline
|1420
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches
|Sixmile Creek
|Caroline
|180
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Virgil Creek
|Dryden
|200
|April
|Brown Trout
|12 -15 inches
|Virgil Creek
|Dryden
|2080
|April
|Brown Trout
|8 - 9 inches