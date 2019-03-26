Spring 2019 Trout Stocking For Central New York

Opening day of the 2019 trout fishing season is April 1st. By now you are making all of your preparations. Are you interested in how many trout and what kinds are stocked in Central New York?

Check out the lists below, courtesy of the state Department of Environmental Conservation .

Cayuga County, DEC Region 7 Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches) Cayuga Lake Ledyard 8860 April Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Fall Creek Summer Hill 1500 April Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Fall Creek Summer Hill 1000 May - June Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Lake Ontario Sterling 31900 Spring Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches North Brook Brutus 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches North Brook Brutus 100 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Owasco Inlet Locke 2750 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Owasco Inlet Locke 400 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Owasco Lake Scipio 8860 May Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Owasco Lake Scipio 4930 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Owasco Outlet Auburn 1000 April - May Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Salmon Creek Genoa 140 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Salmon Creek Genoa 1770 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

Cortland County, DEC Region 7 Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches) Casterline Pond Homer 250 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Casterline Pond Homer 900 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Durkee Park Pond Homer 50 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Durkee Park Pond Homer 500 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Durkee Park Pond Homer 220 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches East Branch Tioughnioga River Cortlandville 2750 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches East Branch Tioughnioga River Cortlandville 400 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches East Branch Tioughnioga River Truxton 1590 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches East Branch Tioughnioga River Truxton 300 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches East Branch Tioughnioga River Truxton 350 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Little York Lake Homer 660 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Little York Lake Homer 4500 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Merrill Creek Marathon 530 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Otselic River Cincinnatus 555 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Otselic River Cincinnatus 2390 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Otselic River Cincinnatus 530 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Branch Tioughnioga River Homer 3190 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Branch Tioughnioga River Homer 485 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches West Branch Tioughnioga River Homer 750 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

Herkimer County, DEC Region 6 Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches) Beardsley Lake Manheim 3630 Spring Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Big Moose Lake Webb 4000 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Fourth Lake Webb 9200 Spring Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Fulmer Creek German Flats 310 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fulmer Creek German Flats 350 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Moose River Webb 2000 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Moss Lake webb 500 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Nicks Lake Webb 1770 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Old Forge Pond Webb 700 April Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Otsquago Creek Stark 350 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Otsquago Creek Stark 1000 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Prospect Rs Russia 3010 Spring Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Quiver Pond Webb 300 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Ransom Brook Manheim 270 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Spruce Creek Salisbury 2660 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Spruce Creek Salisbury 620 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Steele Creek German Flats 900 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Sunday Creek Webb 850 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Third Lake Webb 1800 May Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Third Lake Creek Webb 300 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Twitchell Lake Webb 2000 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Unadilla River Columbia, Winfield 2040 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Upper Okara Pond Webb 530 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 3100 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 680 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 3100 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 3100 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 4700 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 4700 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 680 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 4700 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Ohio 3010 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Ohio 10500 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches

Madison County, DEC Region 7 Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches) Beaver Creek Brookfield 100 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Beaver Creek Brookfield 2040 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Canaseraga Creek Sullivan 800 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Canaseraga Creek Sullivan 270 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Canastota Creek Lenox 310 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Canastota Creek Lenox 270 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chenango River Eaton 350 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Chenango River Eaton 2920 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chenango River Eaton 660 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chittenango Creek Cazenovia 3010 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chittenango Creek Cazenovia 400 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Chittenango Creek Cazenovia 1860 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chittenango Creek Fenner 1000 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Chittenango Creek Fenner 2480 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chittenango Creek Fenner 4250 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chittenango Creek Sullivan 540 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Chittenango Creek Sullivan 1500 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Chittenango Creek Sullivan 890 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Cowaselon Creek Oneida 1150 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Eaton Reservoir Eaton 2000 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Lebanon Reservoir Lebanon 2000 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Limestone Creek Cazenovia 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Old Chenango Canal Madison 1150 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oneida Creek Smithfield 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oneida Creek Smithfield 620 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oneida Creek Smithfield 190 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oneida Creek Smithfield 350 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Otselic River Georgetown 1770 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Otselic River Georgetown 235 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Otselic River Georgetown 400 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Payne Brook Hamilton 490 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Payne Brook Hamilton 310 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Sangerfield River Hamilton 190 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Sangerfield River Hamilton 2300 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Sangerfield River Hamilton 530 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Stone Mill Brook Lebanon 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches T32 of E. BranchTioughnioga Riv. De Ruyter 490 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Upper Lelands Pond Eaton 1510 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

Oneida County, DEC Region 6 Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches) Big Creek Marshall 1590 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Big Creek Marshall 1060 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Black River Boonville, Forestport 650 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Black River Boonville, Forestport 5850 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Black River Boonville, Forestport 5850 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Black River Forestport 1910 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Black River Forestport 100 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Black River Forestport 1150 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Black River Forestport 890 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Canada Creek Lee 710 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Canada Creek Rome 1460 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Cincinnati Creek Trenton 2390 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Cincinnati Creek Trenton 1100 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fish Creek East Branch Annsville 5930 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fish Creek East Branch Annsville 3280 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fish Creek West Branch Annsville, Camden 5670 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fish Creek West Branch Annsville, Camden 3100 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fish Creek West Branch Annsville, Camden 203 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Fish Creek West Branch Camden 2930 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Fish Creek West Branch Camden 1680 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Hinckley Reservoir Trenton 5000 May Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches Lansing Kill Western, Ava 1550 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Lansing Kill Western, Ava 2260 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mad River Camden 3460 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mad River Camden 1860 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River Rome 6910 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River Rome 1200 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Mohawk River Rome 3720 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River Western 3100 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River Western 1680 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River Western 890 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River Western 2570 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Mohawk River East Branch Ava 840 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Ninemile Creek Marcy, Trenton 5320 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Ninemile Creek Marcy, Trenton 2920 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oneida Creek Vernon 4160 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oneida Creek Vernon 2300 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oriskany Creek Kirkland 1420 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oriskany Creek Kirkland 300 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Oriskany Creek Kirkland 2300 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oriskany Creek Kirkland, Marshall 1330 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Oriskany Creek Kirkland, Marshall 430 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Oriskany Creek Kirkland, Marshall 3540 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Point Rock Creek Ava, Lee 1330 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Sauquoit Creek New Hartford 3450 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Sauquoit Creek New Hartford 330 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches Sauquoit Creek New Hartford 1990 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Sconondoa Creek Vernon 1020 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Sconondoa Creek Vernon 660 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Trenton 1580 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Trenton 380 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches West Canada Creek Trenton 1580 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 2530 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 2530 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 680 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 2530 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Wood Creek Rome 800 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Youth Camp Pond Annsville 200 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches

Onondaga County, DEC Region 7 Water Number Date Species Size (inches) Butternut Creek 1200 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Butternut Creek 9050 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Carpenter's Brook 2450 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Cold Brook 75 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Fabius Brook 1900 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Furnace Brook 400 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Geddes Brook 950 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Green Lakes 8300 April-May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Harbor Brook 150 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Highland Forest 200 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Limestone Creek 1800 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Limestone Creek 12000 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches W.Br. Limestone Creek 400 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Nine Mile Creek 2700 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Nine Mile Creek 26400 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Onondaga Creek 530 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches W.Br. Onondaga Creek 965 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Otisco Lake 1500 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Pools Brook 500 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Pratts Falls 200 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Pratts Falls 50 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Skaneateles Creek 2250 April-May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Skaneateles Lake 20000 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Spafford Brook 1050 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches Spruce Pond 3200 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Spruce Pond 800 April-May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Tannery Creek 150 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches

Oswego County, DEC Region 7 Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches) Black Creek Scriba 440 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Lake Ontario Oswego (C) 31900 Spring Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Lake Ontario Richland 31900 Spring Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Lighthouse Hill Reservoir Orwell 4300 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches North Branch Salmon River Redfield 3800 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Redfield Sportsmen's Pond Redfield 100 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Reese Pond Albion 100 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Rice Creek Granby 350 March - April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches Salmon River Redfield 600 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Salmon River Redfield 450 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches Salmon River Redfield 700 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches Salmon River Redfield 450 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches West Branch Fish Creek Williamstown 1420 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches