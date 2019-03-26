Spring 2019 Trout Stocking For Central New York

Opening day of the 2019 trout fishing season is April 1st. By now you are making all of your preparations. Are you interested in how many trout and what kinds are stocked in Central New York?

Check out the lists below, courtesy of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Cayuga County, DEC Region 7
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Cayuga Lake Ledyard 8860 April Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Fall Creek Summer Hill 1500 April Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fall Creek Summer Hill 1000 May - June Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Lake Ontario Sterling 31900 Spring Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
North Brook Brutus 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
North Brook Brutus 100 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Owasco Inlet Locke 2750 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Owasco Inlet Locke 400 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Owasco Lake Scipio 8860 May Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Owasco Lake Scipio 4930 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Owasco Outlet Auburn 1000 April - May Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Salmon Creek Genoa 140 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Salmon Creek Genoa 1770 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Cortland County, DEC Region 7
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Casterline Pond Homer 250 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Casterline Pond Homer 900 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Durkee Park Pond Homer 50 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Durkee Park Pond Homer 500 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Durkee Park Pond Homer 220 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
East Branch Tioughnioga River Cortlandville 2750 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
East Branch Tioughnioga River Cortlandville 400 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
East Branch Tioughnioga River Truxton 1590 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
East Branch Tioughnioga River Truxton 300 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
East Branch Tioughnioga River Truxton 350 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Little York Lake Homer 660 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Little York Lake Homer 4500 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Merrill Creek Marathon 530 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Otselic River Cincinnatus 555 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Otselic River Cincinnatus 2390 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Otselic River Cincinnatus 530 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Branch Tioughnioga River Homer 3190 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Branch Tioughnioga River Homer 485 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
West Branch Tioughnioga River Homer 750 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Herkimer County, DEC Region 6
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Beardsley Lake Manheim 3630 Spring Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Big Moose Lake Webb 4000 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fourth Lake Webb 9200 Spring Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Fulmer Creek German Flats 310 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fulmer Creek German Flats 350 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Moose River Webb 2000 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Moss Lake webb 500 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Nicks Lake Webb 1770 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Old Forge Pond Webb 700 April Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Otsquago Creek Stark 350 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Otsquago Creek Stark 1000 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Prospect Rs Russia 3010 Spring Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Quiver Pond Webb 300 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Ransom Brook Manheim 270 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Spruce Creek Salisbury 2660 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Spruce Creek Salisbury 620 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Steele Creek German Flats 900 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sunday Creek Webb 850 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Third Lake Webb 1800 May Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Third Lake Creek Webb 300 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Twitchell Lake Webb 2000 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Unadilla River Columbia, Winfield 2040 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Upper Okara Pond Webb 530 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 3100 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 680 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 3100 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Herkimer, Newport 3100 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 4700 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 4700 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 680 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
West Canada Creek Fairfield, Newport 4700 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Ohio 3010 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Ohio 10500 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Madison County, DEC Region 7
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Beaver Creek Brookfield 100 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Beaver Creek Brookfield 2040 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Canaseraga Creek Sullivan 800 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Canaseraga Creek Sullivan 270 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Canastota Creek Lenox 310 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Canastota Creek Lenox 270 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chenango River Eaton 350 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Chenango River Eaton 2920 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chenango River Eaton 660 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chittenango Creek Cazenovia 3010 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chittenango Creek Cazenovia 400 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Chittenango Creek Cazenovia 1860 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chittenango Creek Fenner 1000 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Chittenango Creek Fenner 2480 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chittenango Creek Fenner 4250 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chittenango Creek Sullivan 540 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Chittenango Creek Sullivan 1500 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Chittenango Creek Sullivan 890 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Cowaselon Creek Oneida 1150 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Eaton Reservoir Eaton 2000 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Lebanon Reservoir Lebanon 2000 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Limestone Creek Cazenovia 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Old Chenango Canal Madison 1150 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oneida Creek Smithfield 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oneida Creek Smithfield 620 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oneida Creek Smithfield 190 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oneida Creek Smithfield 350 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Otselic River Georgetown 1770 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Otselic River Georgetown 235 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Otselic River Georgetown 400 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Payne Brook Hamilton 490 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Payne Brook Hamilton 310 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sangerfield River Hamilton 190 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Sangerfield River Hamilton 2300 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sangerfield River Hamilton 530 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Stone Mill Brook Lebanon 1060 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
T32 of E. BranchTioughnioga Riv. De Ruyter 490 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Upper Lelands Pond Eaton 1510 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Oneida County, DEC Region 6
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Big Creek Marshall 1590 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Big Creek Marshall 1060 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Black River Boonville, Forestport 650 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Black River Boonville, Forestport 5850 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Black River Boonville, Forestport 5850 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Black River Forestport 1910 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Black River Forestport 100 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Black River Forestport 1150 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Black River Forestport 890 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Canada Creek Lee 710 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Canada Creek Rome 1460 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Cincinnati Creek Trenton 2390 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Cincinnati Creek Trenton 1100 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fish Creek East Branch Annsville 5930 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fish Creek East Branch Annsville 3280 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fish Creek West Branch Annsville, Camden 5670 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fish Creek West Branch Annsville, Camden 3100 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fish Creek West Branch Annsville, Camden 203 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Fish Creek West Branch Camden 2930 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fish Creek West Branch Camden 1680 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Hinckley Reservoir Trenton 5000 May Rainbow Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Lansing Kill Western, Ava 1550 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Lansing Kill Western, Ava 2260 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mad River Camden 3460 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mad River Camden 1860 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River Rome 6910 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River Rome 1200 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Mohawk River Rome 3720 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River Western 3100 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River Western 1680 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River Western 890 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River Western 2570 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Mohawk River East Branch Ava 840 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Ninemile Creek Marcy, Trenton 5320 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Ninemile Creek Marcy, Trenton 2920 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oneida Creek Vernon 4160 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oneida Creek Vernon 2300 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oriskany Creek Kirkland 1420 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oriskany Creek Kirkland 300 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Oriskany Creek Kirkland 2300 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oriskany Creek Kirkland, Marshall 1330 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Oriskany Creek Kirkland, Marshall 430 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Oriskany Creek Kirkland, Marshall 3540 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Point Rock Creek Ava, Lee 1330 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sauquoit Creek New Hartford 3450 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sauquoit Creek New Hartford 330 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Sauquoit Creek New Hartford 1990 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sconondoa Creek Vernon 1020 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sconondoa Creek Vernon 660 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton 1580 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton 380 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton 1580 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 2530 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 2530 May Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 680 May Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
West Canada Creek Trenton, Deerfield 2530 May - June Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Wood Creek Rome 800 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Youth Camp Pond Annsville 200 April Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Onondaga County, DEC Region 7
Water Number Date Species Size (inches)
Butternut Creek 1200 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Butternut Creek 9050 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Carpenter's Brook 2450 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Cold Brook 75 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Fabius Brook 1900 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Furnace Brook 400 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Geddes Brook 950 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Green Lakes 8300 April-May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Harbor Brook 150 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Highland Forest 200 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Limestone Creek 1800 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Limestone Creek 12000 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
W.Br. Limestone Creek 400 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Nine Mile Creek 2700 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Nine Mile Creek 26400 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Onondaga Creek 530 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
W.Br. Onondaga Creek 965 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Otisco Lake 1500 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Pools Brook 500 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Pratts Falls 200 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Pratts Falls 50 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Skaneateles Creek 2250 April-May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Skaneateles Lake 20000 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Spafford Brook 1050 April-May Brown Trout 8 - 14 inches
Spruce Pond 3200 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Spruce Pond 800 April-May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Tannery Creek 150 April-May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Oswego County, DEC Region 7
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Black Creek Scriba 440 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Lake Ontario Oswego (C) 31900 Spring Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Lake Ontario Richland 31900 Spring Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Lighthouse Hill Reservoir Orwell 4300 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
North Branch Salmon River Redfield 3800 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Redfield Sportsmen's Pond Redfield 100 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Reese Pond Albion 100 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Rice Creek Granby 350 March - April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Salmon River Redfield 600 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Salmon River Redfield 450 May Brook Trout 8 - 9 inches
Salmon River Redfield 700 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Salmon River Redfield 450 May Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
West Branch Fish Creek Williamstown 1420 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches

 

Tompkins County, DEC Region 7
Water Town Number Date Species Size (inches)
Buttermilk Creek Ithaca (T) 440 March - April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Cayuga Inlet Ithaca (C) 12330 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Cayuga Lake Ithaca (T) 17720 April Brown Trout 8.5 - 9.5 inches
Enfield Ck, T4 Enfield 530 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Enfield Creek Enfield 1480 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Enfield Creek Ithaca (C) 12330 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fall Creek Groton 2660 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Fall Creek Groton 300 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Fall Creek Groton 3010 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Salmon Creek Lansing 150 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Salmon Creek Lansing 2750 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Salmon Creek Lansing 9870 Spring Rainbow Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sixmile Creek Caroline 1420 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Sixmile Creek Caroline 180 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Virgil Creek Dryden 200 April Brown Trout 12 -15 inches
Virgil Creek Dryden 2080 April Brown Trout 8 - 9 inches
Source: Spring 2019 Trout Stocking For Central New York
