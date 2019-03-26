Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters exactly one month from today and Marvel celebrated the occasion by flooding social media with well over a dozen new character posters for the film. The big story here is the fact that one of them features Tessa Thompson ’s Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok , a character who was never seen in Avengers: Infinity War. So far, Thompson hasn’t appeared on any of the Endgame trailers or the main poster, either. But she’s got her own character poster. So spoiler alert, it looks like she’s going to make a not-so-surprise appearance in the upcoming sequel.

The visual conceit of the posters, much like the recent trailers, is that all the heroes who were snapped out of existence by Thanos are in black and white while the survivors are in color. The tagline “Avenge the Fallen” appears on each image. Which works. I mean, they are the Avengers. That’s kind of their thing.

Here’s the full batch of posters, 32 in all:

Oh you’re in trouble now Thanos! Happy Hogan ain’t happy no more! Jonny Favs is coming to get you!

Seriously, though, how great would it be if Favreau turned to Chris Evans at one point, said “That’s my secret, Cap. I’m always happy,” And then punched Thanos right in his damn mouth. I am pretty sure it would explode my brain into a million tiny pieces. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.