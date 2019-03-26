Joan Jett to Perform at Wrestlemania

Rock icon Joan Jett will be performing at this year’s Wrestlemania . Celebrating the first women’s main event in Wrestlemania history, Jett will perform “Bad Reputation” during Ronda Rousey’s entrance to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

The women’s revolution has brought female superstars all the way to the main event of Wrestlemania . In the final battle of the night, Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.

“The Queen of Rock ‘N Roll, Joan Jett, is a music legend and icon for powerful women everywhere. Her performance at this year’s WrestleMania promises to be both exhilarating and inspiring, and we are honored to watch her join a distinct list of extraordinary performers who have lit up the WWE stage,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

Jett’s inclusion perfectly represents an era of female empowerment in WWE, along with the Blackhearts leader’s unprecedented influence on rock and roll.

Jett will join acts such as Motorhead , Nita Strauss , Snoop Dogg, Travis Barker and Run D.M.C. as a Wrestlemania performer. This year’s “showcase of the immortals” will be held at New York / New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium in front of an expected crowd of over 100,000 people.