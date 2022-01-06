Sports Betting launches Saturday at 9am in New York State

The world of sports betting is going to look vastly different this Saturday at 9 am. The New York State Gaming Commission announced today that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators - Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive/BetRivers – have all met the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to start to accept and process mobile sports wagering starting this Saturday in the Empire State, just ahead of the end of the NFL season.

Get our free mobile app

Once the 9 am launch time passes, each of the four approved Mobile Sports Wagering Operators will be able to start taking bets at their discretion based upon each business's capabilities and readiness.

New York was already among the ever-growing number of states to legalize in-person sports betting, as the first bets here were placed back in 2019. Sports betting is currently only permitted in person at approved sportsbooks.

What was once an activity that was limited to Las Vegas or bookies, will soon be accessible in the palm of your hand. You can see the full statement from the New York Gaming Commission by CLICKING HERE.

Many of the online operators have started aggressive online, radio, and television ad campaigns promoting their services, and offering pre-registration bonus offers to entice would-be gamblers. There are five more potential online operators that have yet to meet the regulatory requirements; Bet MGM, Bally Bet, Points Bet, Resorts World, and Wynn Bet.

State Senator Joe Addabbo, a driving force behind the legalization of online sports betting in New York, had hoped to get things started in late 20201, but the goal was always to have things up and running before the Super Bowl in 2022.

He told Elite Sports New York:

So get ready fans, sports betting in New York is about to look a whole lot different.

8 Famous Buffalo Bills in another teams Uniform