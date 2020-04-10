Sponsor Temporary Housing for Frontline Workers Through Airbnb

Healthcare professionals and other first responders are some of the hardworking people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, exposing themselves to the virus day in and day out and saving lives. However, because they are constantly exposed, many healthcare workers are trying to distance themselves from their families in order not to spread the virus further.

You can now help these brave, dedicated COVID-19 responders and show them your support with a place to stay through Airbnb. Many Airbnb hosts are now offering up their stays for first responders, and there are a couple ways you can help. You can open your doors and become a host for one of these individuals OR you can donate to the cause.

If you become a host, you'll be required to follow a strict set of cleaning guidelines and you'll need to provide a stay that is completely separated from other people. 100 percent of your monetary donation will go to a nonprofit that is pairing COVID-19 responders with a place to stay during this time. According to the Airbnb website, donations are also tax-deductible in the United States.

If you are a first responder or healthcare worker on the frontlines of this crisis and would like to apply for stays through Airbnb, you can apply through Airbnb's website and they will review your information.

