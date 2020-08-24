Speeding Driver Goes Airborne, Hits Second Story of New York Home

How does this even happen?

A vehicle lost control, hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a home in Suffolk County, New York where a family was sleeping.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was found nearby shortly after by Suffolk County Police.

22-year-old Jose Argueta Garcia was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage, according to WABC. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"I'm still at a loss for words," said Chris Maddox told CBS New York. "I'm just happy my family is ok."

One of Maddox's sisters suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

"This is about the third or fourth time I've experienced this in 20 years in the business," said Raul Negron, a construction worker on the scene. "Each time it's because there was a berm like that where the car goes airborne."

A town fire marshal and building inspector were called to the scene, to inspect the damage of the home.