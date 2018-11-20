Snow Squalls, Lake Effect Snow And Frigid Temperatures In CNY

The National Weather Service [ NWS ] out of Binghamton says an arctic front will cross our area tomorrow, Wednesday,11-21-18, bringing snow squalls, lake effect snow, and frigid temperatures through Friday morning.

The NWS says snow squalls Wednesday afternoon and evening, along with lingering lake effect snow bands may lead to a quick 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulations on roads resulting in slippery travel. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph will also create areas of blowing snow during this time. High profile vehicles will be affected by the strong winds.

Record or near record cold weather is expected Wednesday night, Thanksgiving and into Friday morning across the area. Wind chill values as low as 15 below zero are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Please take the proper precautions to protect against this forecasted early season cold weather. Do not forget about your pets and other animals. [ NWS ]

Approximate start time for snow squalls is midday Wednesday along the NY Thruway from Syracuse to Utica/Rome. Then advancing southward to the southern tier of NY early afternoon, and then into NE PA by mid to late afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny leading to a starry night with frigid temperatures. Once again, do not forget about your pets and other animals.

Extended Forecast in CNY:

Today: Scattered snow showers after 9am, mixing with rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 2pm. High near 31. Southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

