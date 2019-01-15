Six More Adirondack Winter Carnivals To Beat Cabin Fever

New York has no shortage of beautiful winter settings, and with these six winter carnivals you'll be able to take in as much as you can handle until spring arrives.

Instead of hibernating all winter, embrace the cold and explore New York's mountains at the same time.

The Lake George Winter Carnival

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout the winter month, Lake George pulls out all the stops with fun, Adirondack-inspired activities, competitions, and lots of live entertainment. Local restaurants go head-to-head in a series of cook-off competitions, there's ice sculptures and even ice bars throughout the village.

Long Lake Winter Carnival

The Long Lake Winter Carnival kicks off with a snowmobile parade down Mt. Sabattis and the coronation of the King and Queen. Then cardboard box sled races, a Ladies Fry Pan Toss, free ice skating and sledding, a broomball game, ice carving demonstrations, free food, and end the day with a fireworks display.

Inlet's Frozen Fire & Lights

The Frozen Fire & Lights Festival brings tons of family-friendly winter fun to the village of Inlet. Gather around a bonfire after an afternoon of sledding, ice-skating and Adirondack cross-country skiing. Decorate a kite, race down a hill on a cardboard sled, and complete the day with a spectacular fireworks display in Arrowhead Park.

Raquette Lake Winter Carnival

The Raquette Lake Winter Carnival offers two full days of family fun in mid-February. Take part in the snowshoe relay, snow dodge-ball game, and tug-o-war competition. See how far you can toss a frying pan, or hit a hole in one playing ice golf on Raquette Lake. Stop by the timed cross-cut and chainsaw competitions to see real Lumberjacks in action! Then warm up by the bonfire and get ready for the evening's firework display.

Indian Lake's SnoCade

It's all about snowmobiles at Indian Lake's Winter Carnival 'SnoCade.' It's a week packed with unique events and features like community snow sculptures, the Meet and Greet Snowmobile outing, guided snowmobile rides, a fry pan toss, outdoor human foosball, cardboard and duct tape sled races, a snowshoe softball tournament, and more. You can go indoors at the Winter Wonderland Craft Show or Community Knit In, and there will be live music and comedy performances, and several community dinners.

Brant Lake Winter Carnival

Locals call the Brant Lake Winter Carnival an Adirondack party on ice. There's family events like the snowmobile parade, fry pan toss, broomball tournament, curling, dog sled rides, ice hockey shoot-off, and ice bowling. But we hear the highlight of the event is the Outhouse Races. Competitors race for a $1,000 prize pushing occupied outhouses mounted on skis across the frozen lake. End the day with a fireworks display and free horse-drawn carriage rides!