Six Men Found With Illegal Weapons in Broome County

State Troopers and members of the New York State Police Community Stabilization Team arrested six men who were allegedly in possession of illegal handguns and illegal magazines that are not compliant with the New York SAFE Act.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of two men who were found to be in possession of several illegal guns and magazines not compliant with the SAFE Act.

They were also discovered to be in possession of illegal metal knuckles and suspected illegal narcotics.

Jeffrey Everetts , age 39 of Sayre, PA charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

, age 39 of Sayre, PA charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. Nephrem Holt, age 32 of Albany, NY charged with two counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of Weapon in the fourth degree.

Another traffic stop on Upper Front Street in Chenango resulted in the arrest of four men from Pennsylvania.

Troopers found them in possession of several illegals guns and illegal magazines that are not compliant with the SAFE Act.

Robert Applegate II , age 56 of Kinzers, PA, charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

, age 56 of Kinzers, PA, charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. Robert Applegate III , age 31 of Lancaster, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

, age 31 of Lancaster, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. Glen Applegate , age 28 of Kinzers, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

, age 28 of Kinzers, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. Trevor Sweigart, age 29 of Lititz, PA charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

All six men were arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

