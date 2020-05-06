Six Flags Darien Lake is delaying opening for the season and reservations will be required when it re-opens.

The amusement park is temporarily closed and will open when local and regional COVID-19 health officials say it is safe to do so. When it does re-open, all visitors will be required to make advance reservations.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests, team members, and animals is always our highest priority," Six Flags officials announced. "We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

Season Pass holders will received one extra operating day during the 2021 season for every day in 2020 the park is closed. There will also be bonus free friend days and special benefits this summer when the park reopens.

Pre-purchased one day tickets can be used any day through December 31, 2020.

As for Darien Lake concerts - Luke Bryan has already postponed his show with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack. The June 18th concert has been moved to Sunday, August 16th.

A new ride, the Wahoo Wave was set to open this season at Darien Lake. The 6 story slide sends riders down a 30-foot drop in a 4-person tube, gliding across a one-of-a-kind water wall, defying gravity.

The Sky Screamer, debuted last season at Six Flags Darien Lake. It stands 242 feet tall and spins in a 98 foot circle at 35 miles per hour.

For more information on the 2020 season, tickets, reservations or concerts visit Sixflags.com/darienlake.