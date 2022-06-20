Sign Up Now To Take Utica Police Officer Exam
If you ever wanted to be a police officer, here's your chance.
Applications are now available to take the exam to become a Utica Police officer.
The eligible list resulting from the exam will be used to fill vacancies as they occur at the Utica Police Department.
The Utica Police Department is expecting a large number of vacancies.
The starting annual salary is $49,288.
In order to participate in the examination, candidates must be legal residents of either Oneida, Oswego, Lewis, Herkimer, Otsego or Madison County for at least thirty days immediately preceding the date of the exam.
Applicants will be required to undergo a State and national criminal history background investigation, which will include a fingerprint check, to determine suitability for appointment. Failure to meet the standards for the background investigation will result in disqualification.
Application forms may be obtained from the City of Utica Website cityofutica.com
They're also available at the Utica Municipal Civil Service Commission, 1 Kennedy Plaza, Utica, NY 13502,
There is a $50 fee for each examination for which you apply.
Applications must be received or postmarked by the close of business on August 9. Any applications received after the filing deadline will not be accepted.
The exam will be given on September 17 at a location to be announced.
The City of Utica requires that all candidates appointed to the position of Police Officer find residence within the City limits within 6 months of appointment, and maintain residency for five consecutive years following.
The UPD is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all individuals to apply and take the test.