Sidney Animal Shelter Featured On National TV Show

The Delaware Valley Humane Society got some well-deserved recognition on the national TV show "To The Rescue."

The new feel-good TV show "To The Rescue" can be watched locally on CW. They describe the Sidney shelter receiving a call to save 20 fighting dogs hidden in a barn in February 2020.

The shocking news shook the entire community to its core. Erin Insinga, shelter director of the Delaware Valley Humane Society, told All Otsego the dog rescue scene in Franklin, NY, was “something out of a horror film.”

“I have never seen animals in such conditions of pain, torture and neglect,” she said “These dogs were stacked like pieces of furniture in a dark room.”

Based on the evidence found, Stacie Haynes, executive director, Susquehanna SPCA, said the animals were victims of dogfighting.

All Otsego painted a picture of cages that were soaked with vomit, urine, and feces. 20 dogs – pit bulls and German shepherds, ranging from 9 weeks to six years old – were emaciated, dehydrated, and covered with wounds old and new.

On February 12, 2020, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies arrested and charged 41-year-old Nasir Azmat of Franklin, NY, (formerly of Peekskill, NY) with a total of forty-one counts of violating New York State’s animal fighting and animal cruelty laws.

Twenty counts of possessing dogs under circumstances evincing an intent that such animals engage in animal fighting.



One count of owning or possessing animal fighting paraphernalia with the intent to engage in or otherwise promote or facilitate animal fighting.



Twenty counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals.



Failure to provide proper sustenance.



Nineteen counts of harboring an unlicensed dog.

Azmat was issued appearance tickets and directed to appear in the Town of Franklin Court on February 27, 2020, to answer the charges. Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard said Azmat could not be held on bail due to NYS bail reform laws.

Insinga tells us she has been working in animal rescue for about 15 years, and this by far was the most horrific case she's ever dealt with and will haunt her forever.

I received a phone call letting me know that 20 dogs were being seized from a property in Franklin on February 5, 2020. I had no idea what I was walking into. Nasir Azmat had evidence of training dogs for fighting and was charged with 41 counts of animal cruelty and violating animal fighting laws. I’m appalled at the bail reform law and find it incredibly disturbing and a huge violation of the justice system that this person has not been held accountable for his actions. Several of the dogs that he owned will have lifelong long-term trauma from what he did to them.

It doesn’t seem fair to me that these dogs wound up in animal shelters behind a cage, or that’s exactly where Naseer belongs. My patience has worn thin, and I have become incredibly intolerant with the wheels of justice moving ever so slowly. Although most of these animals have been adopted, Some remain in the shelter system waiting for new homes. They are not easy. Any potential adopter must be a patient and an experienced pet owner. They must be the only pet in the home. Our moral obligation is to do something to ensure that this does not happen again under our watch. An example must be set, and it should start with Nasir Azmat, a monster walking among us.

Insinga and many others continue the fight against animal abuse.

You can watch the show here. Look for episode #107 titled 'In the Nick of Time,' Insinga portion starts at the 7-minute mark.

We would like to thank all the volunteers and those who work with animals in the shelter system. You make a huge difference for our furry friends.