Shohei Ohtani Had A Historic MLB Debut With A 101 MPH Pitch & Then A Home Run

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani threw a 101 mph fastball in the top of the 1st inning, and then hit a home run that left his bat at 115 mph in the bottom of the inning. Both of those are records so far this season and how he made his MLB debut.

<iframe src="http://www.espn.com/core/video/iframe?id=31195805&endcard=false" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

The Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo hit a home run on the first pitch during his first major league at-bat as well!

Source: <a href="https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/31195967/shohei-ohtani-launches-451-foot-homer-tossing-101-mph-fastball">ESPN</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rn6rnGAGits">YouTube</a>