Sheriff’s Investigating Serious Accident In Camden

A Camden man was seriously injured this morning in a crash involving a Camden Central School District bus.

It happened on Penny Mix Road in Camden at around 7:00.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office say a car driven by 27-year old George Simmons became disabled in the road and was rear-ended by the school bus

Simmons' vehicle traveled into a ditch and collided with a culvert before coming to rest on its side. He was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Simmons suffered head, neck and back injuries and is in stable condition at University Hospital in Syracuse.

The accident remains under investigation.