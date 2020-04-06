Couple Names Newborn Twins ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’

I mean come on, you knew it was going to happen. A couple in India has named their newborn twins 'Corona' and 'Covid' after the deadly novel coronavirus wreaking havoc on the world.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were born on March 27th to proud parents Preeti and Vinay Verma. The couple lives in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh according to reports.

The parents felt naming the boy 'Covid' and the girl 'Corona' would be a positive thing in a negative world and that the names were chosen “to spread happiness, not fear." The names have been received with a bit of shock and disapproval, but the parents have no intentions of changing their babies names.

The new mother told a newspaper in India that she had difficulty during the delivery so she and her husband wanted to make the experience "memorable." Ya think?