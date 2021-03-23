American Idol Contestant Passes Out Face-First & Splits Her Chin Open

Contestant Funke Lagoke passed out due to dehydration after her performance on American Idol, she fell face first and accidentally split her chin open - but was treated at a hospital and released.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

Source: <a href="http://www.justjared.com/2021/03/22/american-idol-contestant-funke-lagoke-collapses-on-stage-producers-reveal-her-condition/">Just Jared</a>