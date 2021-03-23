American Idol Contestant Passes Out Face-First & Splits Her Chin Open

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

Contestant Funke Lagoke passed out due to dehydration after her performance on American Idol, she fell face first and accidentally split her chin open - but was treated at a hospital and released.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

Source: <a href="http://www.justjared.com/2021/03/22/american-idol-contestant-funke-lagoke-collapses-on-stage-producers-reveal-her-condition/">Just Jared</a>

Filed Under: ABC, American Idol, collapse, contestant
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top