Shazam doesn’t technically open until April, but if you can’t wait that long, there will be a sneak preview of Warner Bros.’ next DC Comics adaptation later this month. You could even pull a Shazam / Captain Marvel double feature. That would be awesome/slightly confusing.

Via Fandango , comes word that you’ll be able to Shazam it up on March 23. The site lists numerous locations for the sneak previews around me in New York City, so I imagine the theaters will be pretty widespread for this should you want to check out the movie early. (And the advanced buzz from the first batch of critics who saw it has been very positive .)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).

And here’s the latest trailer:

Shazam goes into wide release on April 5.