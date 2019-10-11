Joker Porn Is the Hot New Genre on Pornhub This Week

From ScreenCrush’s And You Thought The Internet Couldn’t Get Any Grosser Desk comes this important bulletin:

People want Joker porn.

That’s according to TMZ, who report a spike in searches for the word “joker” at the site over the last week, thanks to the hot (“hot”) new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. (The Clown Prince of Grime? The Brown Prince of Crime? I’m just going to stop.) This isn’t like one or two perverts looking for the Joker having sex; this is hundreds of thousands of perverts:

According to Pornhub's metrics -- yes, they're tracking your fantasies -- there were more than 741,000 searches involving the word "joker" in the first 4 days following the film's release. The biggest surge came Sunday when Pornhub saw 291,628 searches for a clown getting down.

I’m sorry; nothing in Todd Phillips’ movie is nearly as disturbing as the thought of hundreds of thousands of men going straight from the movie theater to their laptop, desperate to find Joaquin Phoenix look-alikes having intercourse. Did you guys see Phoenix in that movie? He’s all weird and lumpy and misshapen! Also, he murders tons of people!

Apparently, this thirst for DC characters is not without precedent. When the Suicide Squad movie came out there was a huge, um, rise in Pornhub searches related to the film. In that case, though, people didn’t want to see Jared Leto’s Joker (I hope), they were mostly looking for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. If anyone has any images of Thanos porn please, whatever you do, do not send them to me.