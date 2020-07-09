Osbournes Return to Television in New Paranormal Series

The Osbourne family is (partially) returning to television.

In a new series for the Travel Channel, Ozzy, Sharon and their son Jack will be presented with footage of paranormal activity - such as UFOs, ghosts and haunted homes - and given free rein to discuss its authenticity.

Titled The Osbournes Want to Believe, the show will mark the family members' united return to TV following their hit reality series in the early '00s, The Osbournes. Notably absent from the group is daughter Kelly, who appeared on the popular MTV show, but will not take part in the new program. Eldest daughter, Aimee, will also be absent, continuing her decision to exclude herself from all Osbourne reality endeavors.

The Osbournes Want to Believe is something of a continuation for Jack, who also hosts the supernatural series Portals to Hell for the Travel Channel. A watch party for that show, hosted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided part of the inspiration for the new series.

“I was a big X-Files fan – the biggest nerd ever,” Jack explained to Variety of his fascination with the supernatural. “I read all the books, watched all the episodes. And so, for me, as a kid, it was like a nerdy hobby – the paranormal, and UFOs, and ghosts.”

The youngest Osbourne seems enthused about bringing Ozzy and Sharon into the world of paranormal phenomena. “We see if I can poke at my parents,” Jack slyly joked, adding that he expects the experience to be “a lot of fun.”

The hour-long show - shot largely in the Osbournes home during coronavirus lockdown - will premiere on Aug 2.