Sharon + Ozzy Osbourne Victims of Credit Card Fraud

Sharon Osbourne revealed during Tuesday's episode of The Talk that she and husband Ozzy Osbourne were the victims of credit card fraud.

Osbourne changed the subject from the discussion of Conan O'Brien's studio being burgled to reveal her own recent victimization, as seen in the clip below.

"It's my Kelly's birthday today," revealed Osbourne. "I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card, and they come back and they say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' And I say, 'Well, just try it again, put it through again.' It still didn't go through. 'Do you have another one?' I said, 'Yes, of course I do.' I hand them Ozzy's. And then they come back and they go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' I'm, like, 'What's going on?'"

According to Osbourne, someone had rung up charges on her and Ozzy's credit cards, maxing them out. "I called through to the credit card company, and they go, 'No, no, no. You're maxed out. So is Ozzy, on this account.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store,'" said Osbourne.

She went on to reveal that while she has been working with the credit card company to resolve the issue, it had not been completely taken care of as of the taping. Osbourne was however able to purchase a birthday gift for Kelly despite the inconvenience.

Sharon Osbourne Shares Her Story of Credit Card Fraud on The Talk