‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Will End After 2019’s Season 3

Above, you will see the announcement trailer for A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 on Netflix , featuring Neil Patrick Harris as the fiendish Count Olaf and Patrick Warburton as Lemony Snicket. But this premiere date announcement also doubles as [GASP] a cancelation announcement, as the show will also end with this upcoming third season, which will adapt the remaining books in series of popular children’s novels.

Here is the official synopsis:

A Series Of Unfortunate Events is finally coming to a close - but not before ruining 2019. Watch sworn enemies Lemony Snicket and Count Olaf deliver a Very Fateful Date for ASOUE season 3.

This season will consist of seven episodes, bringing the total series total to 25 for the 13 Snicket books. The novels The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, and The Penultimate Peril will each be adapted into two episodes, with the final book, The End , getting just one segment as a sendoff. You can watch the episodes in perpetuity on Netflix after that, but don’t expect any additional ones. What’s done is unfortunately done.

Fare thee well, A Series of Unfortunate Events , fare thee well. We shall send ye unto oblivion following your big season premiere on January 1, 2019. And again, on Netflix, that date is also its series finale. Netflix is kooky that way.