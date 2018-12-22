New on Netflix: January 2019
In the new year, you will not be lacking for stuff to watch on Netflix. Of course, you’re never lacking for stuff to watch on Netflix; they add dozens of things every single month. In January, though, there will be new episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, and a new Carmen Sandiego series. They’re actually adding a fair number of solid catalogue titles too, including The Dark Knight, the Indiana Jones quadrilogy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in January:
Avail. 1/1/19
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the World-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Avail. 1/2/19
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Avail. 1/4/19
And Breathe Normally-- NETFLIX FILM
Call My Agent!: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Potro: Unstoppable-- NETFLIX FILM
Lionheart-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/9/19
GODZILLA The Planet Eater-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Avail. 1/10/19
When Heroes Fly-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/11/19
Friends from College: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo-- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Laugh-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/15/19
Revenger-- NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/16/19
American Gangster
Avail. 1/17/19
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Avail. 1/18/19
Carmen Sandiego-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Close-- NETFLIX FILM
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GIRL-- NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
IO-- NETFLIX FILM
Soni-- NETFLIX FILM
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/21/19
Justice-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/24/19
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Avail. 1/25/19
Animas-- NETFLIX FILM
Black Earth Rising-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Polar-- NETFLIX FILM
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/27/19
Z Nation: Season 5
Avail. 1/29/19
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avail. 1/30/19
Disney/Pixar's The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon
Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
