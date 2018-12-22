New on Netflix: January 2019

In the new year, you will not be lacking for stuff to watch on Netflix . Of course, you’re never lacking for stuff to watch on Netflix; they add dozens of things every single month. In January, though, there will be new episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events , and a new Carmen Sandiego series. They’re actually adding a fair number of solid catalogue titles too, including The Dark Knight , the Indiana Jones quadrilogy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail , and this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in January:

Avail. 1/1/19

A Series of Unfortunate Events : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the World -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Avail. 1/2/19

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Avail. 1/4/19

And Breathe Normally -- NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent! : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable -- NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/9/19

GODZILLA The Planet Eater -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Avail. 1/10/19

When Heroes Fly -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/11/19

Friends from College : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo -- NETFLIX FILM

The Last Laugh -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/15/19

Revenger -- NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/16/19

American Gangster

Avail. 1/17/19

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Avail. 1/18/19

Carmen Sandiego -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close -- NETFLIX FILM

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GIRL -- NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie : Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO -- NETFLIX FILM

Soni -- NETFLIX FILM

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes : Season 2 Part B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! : Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/21/19

Justice -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/24/19

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Avail. 1/25/19

Animas -- NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos : Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar -- NETFLIX FILM

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/27/19

Z Nation : Season 5

Avail. 1/29/19

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avail. 1/30/19

Disney/Pixar's The Incredibles 2

Coming Soon

Marvel's The Punisher : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

