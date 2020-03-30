Senator James Seward And His Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

As legislators are working on hammering out a budget in Albany, they're also facing another battle. Another legislator and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, NY Senator James Seward and his wife Cynthia have tested positive for COVID-19. Seward is already battling cancer, but with mild symptoms he should be released from Albany Medical Center soon to rest and recover at home.

In Flanagan's statement he says about Seward,

His vast and valued knowledge of budgetary issues will be missed by our conference, but his health is of paramount concern. As Senator Seward heals, we ask that all New Yorkers adhere to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the State: please stay inside, practice social distancing and remember that your behavior impacts other individuals.

Seward has not been at the Capitol since March 11th. It was confirmed last week that 101st District Assemblyman Brian Miller was hospitalized with COVID-19 and still is. At least two other members also have also found out they were infected.

Remember to practice social distancing unless absolutely necessary. If you feel like you are experiencing any of the symptoms of Coronavirus you are asked to contact your medical provider by phone.