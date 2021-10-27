See What Was Left Behind in this Creepy, Very Haunted, Abandoned NY Prison

Closed in 2011, the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY sits vacated, unless a few brave souls dare take a tour and walk through its supposedly very haunted hallways.

Located about two hours south of Albany, it was originally used as a reform school for troubled boys and became an actual adult prison in 1979. It remained as such until 2011 when it was shut down.

According to GhosthuntUSA, "the paranormal activity you experience may just blow your mind! Activity at this location includes apparitions, electrical disturbances, shadow figures, being physically touched, disembodies voices, and footsteps."

Recently, Jessica Hall from Slate Hill, NY did a ghost tour inside this dilapidated building with her son and his best friend as a gift for her son's 15th birthday, and here's what she told us. "Both of the boys experienced something tapping them on the back in two different locations while we were exploring. Another group that was exploring stated that a door slammed in one of the buildings they were checking out."

Jessica was also kind enough to share the photos she took that night inside the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY.

See What's Inside This Haunted NY Prison Abandoned a Decade Ago