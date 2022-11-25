Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.

Take this abandoned home somewhere in New York State for example. You will see visual evidence of a family that loved music and you can almost feel their presence but where did they go and why did they leave behind 2 vintage vehicles in amazing condition?

Jennifer and Marcel of J&M Explorations have a robust YouTube channel filled with urban exploration. With this New York property the duo found a main house and bungalow but it's the garage that blew my mind because they found a vintage Dodge pickup as well as a classic Packard!

This particular property was a wonderful time capsule with so much left behind including some incredible vintage items! It’s like the family just up and left and didn’t take anything! - Jennifer and Marcel

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Our goal in showcasing these beautiful properties is to bring viewers through our video to places that they may never get to see. Some may live far away and some may just not be physically able. The one big rule in Urban Exploration is TAKE only photos/video….LEAVE only footprints!!!! - Jennifer and Marcel

