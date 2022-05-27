New York Doctor Charged A Patient for Crying? How Could That Be?

Any time spent in the hospital or a doctor's office can be stressful and upsetting. There is a lot of fear, worry and even more unknown. Then once you are cured, fixed and on the mend you get the bill from the doctor. Now it's back to fear, worry and the unknown!

Imagine looking over your medical bill and you see a charge for crying. Yes, a charge because you cried! Impossible right? Depends who you believe. The patient says she was charged for crying. Medical professionals might disagree.

According to the New York Post, a woman from New York recently went to see the doctor for a diagnosis. Following the appointment she got the bill and, after checking the individual charges, noticed a line item that said "Brief Emotional/Behav/Assmt - $40".

The woman's sister took to social media to expose the charge and explain that her sister went to the doctor and ended up with a charge for crying.

Is the $40 charge, labeled as Brief/Emotional/Behav/Assmt, really for crying? According to the AIMS Center, a Brief/Emotional/Behav/Assmt is a screening tools and a way to diagnose depression, as well as other standardized screens for ADHD, anxiety, substance abuse, eating disorders, suicide risk, etc.

The Independent reports, after speaking with the patients sister, that the sister was never evaluated and never talked to a specialist. The moral of the story is to check your medical bills and question anything you feel is odd, like a charge for crying.

