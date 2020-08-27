A massive blaze struck the Charlestown USA complex in Utica, spreading quickly to most of the building. See the photos from the fire.

The fire started overnight on Thursday, and rapidly spread throughout the massive complex. Several firefighting were called in to battle the massive blaze, which is expected to take hours to be extinguished.

Utica Fire Chief Ingersoll tells WIBX News, "We're setting up to be here for 24 hours and I wouldn't be surprised if we are here for 48 hours."

Smoke and odor from the fire can be seen from miles away, and ash from the blaze is affecting air quality in East Utica.

The Charlestown Mall was once a destination outlet mall for shoppers, at one point housing 80 different vendors who sold goods at discounted prices. Its history dates back to 1902, when it housed manufacturing for Savage Arms, maker of the tommy gun.

Savage Arms left the property in the 1950s, and then a computer company moved in. The computer company eventually moved on and sold the building to Charles Gaetano, who created the Charlestown USA Outlet Mall.

Once the mall closed, the building would house a few individual businesses, but it was never cared for or maintained the same way again.

When the fire finally goes out, it's expected that not much of the original structure will survive.

