If you're looking to move into a large hotel for the winter, just like Jack Nicholson and his family did in the classic horror film The Shining, based on Stephen King's book...there's one available right now in Central New York.

Van Auken's Inne has welcomed guests to the Old Forge area since 1891, but was put up for sale in late October. The historic hotel is adjacent to Thendara station, home of the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. In 2015, the prohibition-style Wakely's Speakeasy was opened in the basement, which was partnered with a similar establishment on Utica's Varick Street.

Some of the inn's highlights: guests can dine in a fabulous Victorian era dining room, on an epic front porch, or in the rustically renovated Stetson's Bar.

Credit: Heather Timm Keen via Timm Associates Sotheby's International Realty

Or, maybe you don't want ANY guests and prefer living there with just your family, like the fictional Torrance clan did while its patriarch worked on his novel. Either way, there's plenty of space to roam around.

It has 17 bedrooms, over 13,000 square feet, and went on the market October 26th, with a listing price of $1.55 million. It's located at 108 Forge Street in Thendara. Here's the full real estate listing.