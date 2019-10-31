Brindisi Will Vote ‘Yes’ On Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has made a decision on how he will vote on today's resolution to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Brindisi exclusively revealed to Syracuse.com that he will vote in favor of moving forward on the House's public investigation.

In the story he states,

I think the vote will allow a fair and open process and will finally let Americans judge for themselves. Doing this will allow Democrats and Republicans to call witnesses, will allow the White House rightfully to be involved, and others to respond to testimony that will be held in the open.

Previously, Brindisi said based on a lack of evidence he was not in favor of impeachment and was hesitant on the idea of an inquiry.

In an effort to get the facts and to have an open and transparent process, he believes this resolution will do just that.

