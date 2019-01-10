Who says you have to fly south for the Winter. Get out of the cold, snow and ice in the largest indoor water park in New York, where's it's 84 degrees all year long.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park is set to open in the Catskill Mountains in late March with waterslides, adventures and an indoor beach, where waves lap at your feet, all under the world’s largest texlon transparent roof. Enjoy the day in a deluxe cabana with your own personal host, food, cocktails and even an HDTV. Or while the kids take in the water park, enjoy a relaxing day in the spa to recharge. Meet up for dinner at the buffet aptly named Eat. Eat. Eat. or experience fine dining at Bixby’s Derby. Wind down with an adult beverage at Harvey’s Wallbanger, Bar Mez or Bixby's Tavern and Tap Room or head next door to the Resorts World Casino.

Stay in one of over 300 suites in the Catskill Lodge that features a ropes course, arcade, laser tag, virtual reality adventures and climbing wall. There's daily arts and crafts, live entertainment and s'mores by the fire at night.

The Kartrite is taking reservations for the grand opening or you can join the wait list to stay when it opens in early April. "There are over 350 people working day and night on this resort to make your stay an exceptional experience."

Take a look at the Water Park inside the Kartrite.

Zeeslang

The Zeeslang is based on the legendary serpent the Dutch, who settled in the Catskills, claimed slithered in the mountains with a certain smile on his lips.

The Krakken

From the serpent to a creature seafaring goers have talked about for centuries. The Krakken is said to be able to take you away with his mighty arms and suctions. The waterslide recreates the experience at a high rate of speed.

Jiggerty- Jaggerty

What's more fun than racing down a water slide? Racing your friends to see who makes it down first.

Nor'Easter

The Nor'easter is the one you'll actually want to experience in New York. Fly up the wall with 3 of your friends before floating back down.

Kartrite Island

There something for everyone. At Kartrite Island, kids can enjoy more than 100 water adventures, including a massive dump bucket.

Puddle Ducks

The smaller kids can get wet too in the Puddle Ducks. There's slides and plenty of water features in the shallow lagoon.

Cannon Ballers

Dunk on your friends at the Cannon Ballers.

Endless Summer Flowrider

Ride the perfect wave for as long as you can stay on your board in the Endless Summer Flowrider.

Later Gator Crossing

Test your skills on the Later Gator Crossing. Can you make it across without falling in?

Affinity Springs

Avoid the chaos and screaming kids in the Affinity Springs, a perfect place to just sit back and relax. Adult beverage are not required but are encouraged.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park is less than 3 hours away in Monticello, New York. They are hiring for several positions when the resort opens. Check out all the job opportunities and apply online.