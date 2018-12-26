Wanna Live To 100? Try Drinking Alcohol And Coffee Daily

In case you thought that your alcohol or coffee habit was detrimental to your health, you might be wrong, and a boost to your life expectancy could be the reward. Anything in excess is bad for you, but in moderation the two most popular beverages known to man could help you to get to the coveted centenarian age

A new 15-year study put out by the University of California came up with these unique findings when they were studying how people could live past 90. Here's some of what they found and the results might surprise you:

People who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

People who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

Over 40% of people aged 90 and older suffer from dementia while almost 80% are disabled. Both are more common in women than men.

About half of people with dementia over age 90 do not have sufficient neuropathology in their brain to explain their cognitive loss.

Makes me wonder if combining the two beverages ups the ante any! Kahlua in your coffee going forward perhaps??

[ CNYCentral ]