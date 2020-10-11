Schuyler Holiday House Now Open For 2020 Halloween Season

This Halloween season, you might be looking for a safe way to enjoy decorations and lights. What about visiting one of Central New York's favorite Halloween traditions? Running through Halloween, check out the Schuyler Holiday House.

The Truax family always decks out for Halloween and Christmas too. The Halloween show this year runs Sunday - Thursday 5PM - 9:00PM, and Friday - Saturday 5PM - 10:00PM.

You can find this Central New York tradition on the corner of Windfall Road and Westgate Drive off Herkimer Road in Schuyler.

They do have some housekeeping rules they would like to pass along:

Please do not block or turn around in our neighbors driveways. If they are trying to exit or enter their homes please allow them to do so. The subdivision has a cul-de-sac to turn around in. Most of the houses in the subdivision are also decorated for your enjoyment.

REMEMBER: Be careful and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles when driving through the subdivision.

The End of An Era: Elaborate Halloween Display is No More in Syracuse

Stan Munro and Suzi Campanaro’s lawn on Sandra Drive has been transformed every October for the past 15 years. This October, their lawn is still decorated, although scaled down, but it's in Rochester. The couple moved for health reasons and to be closer to family.

The couple wishes everyone a Happy Halloween from the ‘skeletal crew’ at their new home in Victor. "It’s not Sandra Drive but it’ll have to do with HOA restrictions," said Campanaro.