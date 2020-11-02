Santa Clause IS coming to town this year after all. The jolly ole man himself will be at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford for the holiday season. He'll also be available virtually.

Sangertown Square has teamed up with Cherry Hill Programs, to bring Santa safely back to Sangertown Square this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa will arrive November 27th at 11am. He'll be available to greet the kids for the weekend and will return the following weekend, December 4th. Then on December 9th Santa Clause will be at in center court at Sangertown Square Mall daily through Christmas Eve.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11am - 8pm and Sunday from 11am - 6pm (November 29th and December 6th). Sundays beginning December 13th are 11am - 7pm. Christmas eve is 9am - 5pm.

Everyone must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. Santa and his helpers will also be wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Reservations are strongly encouraged with walk- up visits available as space allows throughout the day.

For those who cannot visit Santa, you can still Create Holiday Magic. Packages will be available for families who want to participate in a Zoom Call with Santa or story time with Santa. Special holiday gift boxes are also available.