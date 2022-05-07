Congratulations To The Newest Oneida County Correction Officers
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Graduation Ceremony Concludes National Corrections Officer Week
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2022 Basic Corrections Academy Graduation Ceremony and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office S.E.R.T (Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team) Graduation Ceremony at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro on Friday.
This is National Corrections Officers Week.
The Basie Correction Academy consists of seven-weeks of classroom training, practical exercises, physical fitness training and military drills.
The academy provides the new Correction Officer with a solid foundation of training as they begin their career.
The S.E.R.T. Training consists of two weeks of intense and rigorous training for senior level officers.
The S.E.R.T. team responds to all serious situations and incidents within the correctional facility such as large fights, violent inmates and cell extractions.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Graduates:
- Abdiel Castillo-Imbert
- Stephany Downs
- Joshua Drake
- Thomas Howard
- Joshua Jacobson
- Tanner Nodine
- Ryan Pfendler
- Colby Spaven
Madison County Sheriff's Office Correction Officer Graduates:
- Kameron Brown
- Christopher Griffin
- Christopher Prine
Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Graduates:
- Stephen Dygert
- Dakota Kent
- Brandon Lane
- Andrew Sheppard
Oswego County Sheriff's Office Correction Officer Graduates:
- Christian Sweeting
- Melissa Woodward
- Sgt. Quintino Liberta
- Sgt. James Paternoster
- Officer Ronald Gatto
- Officer Scott Holbert
- Officer Ashlee Hughes
- Officer Elmedin Imamovic
- Officer Anthony Papa
- Officer Michael Spielmann
The Oneida County Correctional Facility provides for custody of prisoners from throughout the judicial system, who have been remanded to the custody of the Sheriff of Oneida County.
