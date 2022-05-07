Congratulations To The Newest Oneida County Correction Officers

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Graduation Ceremony Concludes National Corrections Officer Week

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2022 Basic Corrections Academy Graduation Ceremony and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office S.E.R.T (Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team) Graduation Ceremony at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro on Friday.

This is National Corrections Officers Week.

Oneida County Sheriff's office Oneida County Sheriff's office loading...

The Basie Correction Academy consists of seven-weeks of classroom training, practical exercises, physical fitness training and military drills.

The academy provides the new Correction Officer with a solid foundation of training as they begin their career.

The S.E.R.T. Training consists of two weeks of intense and rigorous training for senior level officers.

The S.E.R.T. team responds to all serious situations and incidents within the correctional facility such as large fights, violent inmates and cell extractions.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Graduates:

Abdiel Castillo-Imbert

Stephany Downs

Joshua Drake

Thomas Howard

Joshua Jacobson

Tanner Nodine

Ryan Pfendler

Colby Spaven

Madison County Sheriff's Office Correction Officer Graduates:

Kameron Brown

Christopher Griffin

Christopher Prine

Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Graduates:

Stephen Dygert

Dakota Kent

Brandon Lane

Andrew Sheppard

Oswego County Sheriff's Office Correction Officer Graduates:

Christian Sweeting

Melissa Woodward

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office S.E.R.T. Graduates:

Sgt. Quintino Liberta

Sgt. James Paternoster

Officer Ronald Gatto

Officer Scott Holbert

Officer Ashlee Hughes

Officer Elmedin Imamovic

Officer Anthony Papa

Officer Michael Spielmann

The Oneida County Correctional Facility provides for custody of prisoners from throughout the judicial system, who have been remanded to the custody of the Sheriff of Oneida County.

Meet The Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 Officers

WIBX Radiothon Heart Run and Walk 2022! America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is here! The WIBX Heart Radiothon is taking place May 6 from 6 AM-6 PM and May 7 from 7 AM-1 PM.

You can make your donation by calling 866-716-9429

After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s run and walk will be taking place as an in-person event at a new location.

The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Accelerate Sports on Judd Road in Whitestown.