Rush Limbaugh Dead at 70

Talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer.

'America's Anchorman' has been absent from a daytime radio show with fill-ins pinch-hitting in his three-hour afternoon slot. Limbaugh's wife Kathryn made the announcement at the beginning of his radio program on Wednesday afternoon, saying that he'd passed earlier in the day.

Peter Tripi from Premiere Networks told radio affiliates in an emailed statement:

It is with great sadness to inform you that Rush Limbaugh passed away today ... after a long and brave battle with lung cancer. In this time of sorrow, Rush's voice will continue to be heard, providing comfort and continued insight to his legions of loyal fans.

This is a developing story.

