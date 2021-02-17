Christine McVie on Fleetwood Mac’s Future: ‘We Just Don’t Know’

Christine McVie has clarified her recent suggestion that Fleetwood Mac's touring days may be over, but she said the band still doesn't know exactly what the future holds.

Last week, the group's longtime singer and keyboardist cast doubt on the current lineup as a touring act. "If we do, it would be without John [McVie] and Stevie [Nicks], I think," McVie said during a BBC Radio 2 interview. "I think I'm getting a bit too old for it now - especially having had a year off. I don't know if I could get myself back into it again."

In a new statement provided to Rolling Stone, McVie expressed surprise that her comments got so much attention. "I'm thrilled to see that everyone still cares so much about Fleetwood Mac, how humbling to know what a lasting impact this band has had," she noted.

Categorizing her previous statement as "cheeky," McVie explained that "in no way are any members of Fleetwood Mac 'done' with being part of the band. If anyone took that from my statement, that was a misperception and not intended. Fleetwood Mac is part of the DNA of who I am, and I know the same is true for Stevie, Mick [Fleetwood] and John."

However, as the concert industry prepares for what's most likely to be a second straight year without major tours due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, McVie expressed a degree of uncertainty about the band's immediate travel plans. "As for future touring .... who knows?" she said. "We continue to hope for the best."

Fleetwood Mac's most recent tour concluded on Nov. 20, 2019, in San Francisco. It was their first to feature former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer and guitarist Neil Finn, both of whom were brought into the band following the acrimonious 2018 departure of singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.