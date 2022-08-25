Students in the Utica City School District will be greeted with newsafety technology when they start the school year.

A new concealed weapons detection system has been installed at the entrance of all of the UCSD's schools.

The approval for the system was voted on by the Utica City School Board on May 22, 2022 and was announced to parents in a letter from UCSD Superintendent Bruce Karam on May 24, 2022.

UCSD Letter to Parents from UCSD Superintendent Brue Karam 24 May 2022 UCSD Letter to Parents from UCSD Superintendent Brue Karam 24 May 2022 loading...

In the letter Superintendent Karam said that the purchase was approved "for each and every one of the thirteen (13) school buildings in the Utica City School District."

Students and parents can become more comfortable with the new devices at Proctor High School by touring the school before classes start on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Proctor High School Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX/TSM Proctor High School Photo Credit: Bill Keeler, WIBX/TSM loading...

Tours of Proctor High School are being offered from 10:00am until 2:00pm on Monday, August 29, 2022 and Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The district says that all incoming ninth graders as well as students new to the district or school are encouraged to take the self-guided tours. Students are being encouraged to do a walk-through of their schedules before the first day of school. Copies of students' schedules are available to students and their parents or guardians in the Proctor gymnasium.

Orientation for kindergarten students will be held as follows:

Albany Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Columbus Elementary School: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 4:30pm to 6:00pm

Conkling Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm

General Herkimer Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 5:00pm to 6:00pm

Hughes Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Jefferson Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Hugh R. Jones Elementary School: Monday, August 29, 2022 from 12:00noon to 2:00pm

Kernan Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

M.L. King Jr. Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Watson Williams Elementary School: Thursday, September 1, 2022 1:30pm to 2:30pm

Utica City School District Kindergarten Orientation Schedule 2022 Graphic Credit: Utica City School District (August 2022) Utica City School District Kindergarten Orientation Schedule 2022 Graphic Credit: Utica City School District (August 2022) loading...

All of the times are subject to change so parents and guardians are advised to confirm dates and times with their schools.

