Rome Community Will Light the Night To Honor Class of 2020

The Rome community will Light the Night to honor the class of 2020.

On Friday, May 8th, the lights at the Rome City School District stadium will be turned on from 8:20pm to 8:40 pm to Light the Night for the class of 2020.

Neighbors are also being asked to display their own lights to honor RFA graduates.

Last month Central Valley school turned on the stadium lights as a beacon of hope.

On Thursday, April 2, lights lit up the Central Valley Thunder turf field. "Those lights symbolized our hope and determination," said Central Valley School District Superintendent Jeremy Rich. "It was a statement to the students, the employees and people on the front lines helping us get through this, that we're thinking of them."