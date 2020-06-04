Rome Seniors Send Letter to Governor Cuomo Asking For Social Distance Graduation

The Rome Free Academy senior class is starting a graduation campaign. They've written a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking for a social distance ceremony.

Plans have been made for a socially distanced and safe graduation, allotting for an outdoor graduation, with restrictions on spectators, a requirement for masks, seating for everyone at least 6 feet apart, and procedures for entering and leaving the ceremony. "With these precautions in place, we feel strongly an in-person graduation is possible," said Nicolas Ferretti. "That’s why we have decided to take action ourselves, with a letter writing and outreach campaign."

Below is a letter the students wrote to the governor, explaining the situation and including plans on how to hold a socially distanced and safe graduation. "We are looking for this to be shared with as many people as possible because there is power in numbers. It is important to get as many people involved as possible, and we encourage you to share our letters, write your own letters, reach out to other schools, and help us spread our message."

Everyone is being encouraged to contact the governor and any state officials, asking them to allow the class of 2020 to have the graduation they worked so hard for and deserve.

You can call the governor's office at 1-518-474-8390.