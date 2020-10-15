Rome Police Unveil New Mobile Command Center
The Rome Police Department has unveiled a new, state-of-the-art Mobile Command Center.
The Command Center will be used by police, Rome firefighters and the Rome DPW.
The vehicle is equipped with three cameras that extend on a 40 foot boom, LED scene lighting, multiple computer work stations, Direct TV reception capabilities, and a kitchenette.
It will replace an old bus from the 1990s.
The vehicle was custom built by Rollingstar Manufacturing located in Barneveld and is built on a 2020 Freightliner Chassis ordered through Mohawk Valley Freightliner located in Yorkville.
The graphics were applied by A & P Master Images of Utica,
Senator Joseph Griffo secured $275,000 in state funding for the project.