Rome Police Unveil New Mobile Command Center

Dave Smith, WIBX

The Rome Police Department has unveiled a new, state-of-the-art Mobile Command Center.

The Command Center will be used by police, Rome firefighters and the Rome DPW.

The vehicle is equipped with three cameras that extend on a 40 foot boom, LED scene lighting, multiple computer work stations, Direct TV reception capabilities, and a kitchenette.

It will replace an old bus from the 1990s.

The vehicle was custom built by Rollingstar Manufacturing located in Barneveld and is built on a 2020 Freightliner Chassis ordered through Mohawk Valley Freightliner located in Yorkville.

The graphics were applied by A & P Master Images of Utica,

Senator Joseph Griffo secured $275,000 in state funding for the project.

 

Dave Smith, WIBX
Dave Smith, WIBX

 

 

WIBX 950 Source: Rome Police Unveil New Mobile Command Center
Filed Under: joseph griffo, rome police
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top