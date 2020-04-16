Rome PD Celebrates K-9 Arko’s Birthday

You may remember K-9 Arko, he was captured in a video drinking on his own from a water fountain at the Justice Building in Rome and featured on Good Morning America.

K-9 Arko is deployed for various functions, including tracking, crowd control, building, and narcotic searches, and public relations. Patrolmen Alexandra Carletta and Arko were named 'Officers of the Month' in February 2019.

City of Rome, NY Police Department

Arko's pup-cake came from Treats on Wheels Barkery For Good. They specialize in all-natural, vegan (dairy-free, egg-free, meat-free, cruelty-free), preservative-free, wheat-free treats delivered to you.

City of Rome, NY Police Department

4-year-old Arko is about 34 years old in human years. Fifteen human years equals the first year of a medium-sized dog's life. Year two for a dog equals about nine years for a human. And after that, each human year would be approximately five years for a dog

City of Rome, NY Police Department

An adult dog has 42 teeth.

A dog's sense of smell is more than 1 million times stronger than that of a person.

A dog's sense of hearing is more than ten times more accurate than ours.

A dog's nose print is one of a kind, very similar to a person's fingerprint.

The only sweat glands a dog has are between its toes.

It is myth dogs are color blind; they see color, just not as vividly as a person.

City of Rome, NY Police Department

Happy Birthday, Arko!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app